Dupo man charged with child porn

A Dupo man is facing two counts of felony child pornography in Sangamon County.

Court information states that in March, Joseph A. Gould, 29, of Dupo, was charged with possession child porn in connection with a Nov. 8, 2016 incident. He entered a not guilty plea on April 5 and remains free on bond.

Gould is set to stand trial June 26 on the charges, barring any further continuances.

In March 2013, Gould was charged in Monroe County with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for alleged incidents that took place in August 2010 and May or June 2011 involving a female who was under the age of 13 when the acts were committed.

Those charges were dismissed in August 2014 at the request of the complaining witness.