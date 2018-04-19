 Dumpster fire in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Dumpster fire in Waterloo

By on April 19, 2018 at 12:36 pm

Waterloo Fire Department responded at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a dumpster on fire behind the AT&T store at 947 Route 3.

 


