Dumpster fire in Waterloo

Waterloo Fire Department responded at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a dumpster on fire behind the AT&T store at 947 Route 3.
Harry George “Skinny” Glotfelty, 88, of Waterloo, died April 18,...
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School...
Ruby loves to lie in the sunshine, get belly rubs,...
David Lee Chandler David Lee Chandler, 76, of Dupo, died...
Two Monroe County school districts are ranked among the top...
Douglas and Stephanie Stamm of Waterloo announce the birth of...
