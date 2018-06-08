Dumpling | Pet of the Week

Dumpling is a pretty one-year-old tabby with striking green eyes. She likes to be petted and get belly rubs but not thrilled about being picked up.

Dumpling would love a quiet home of her own.

Visit Dumpling at the shelter or call Helping Strays for more information at 618-939-7389.

http://helpingstrays.org/ pets/2018040f/dumpling

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.