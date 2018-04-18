DUI arrest on I-255 in Columbia

A Waterloo man was arrested for DUI following a Tuesday night incident on I-255 in Columbia.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., Columbia police received multiple reports of a man lying on the ground along I-255 eastbound near mile marker 5. A Monroe County EMS ambulance was returning from a St. Louis hospital and stopped to assist, police said.

When Columbia officers arrived on scene, they observed a 2016 Volkswagen car nearby. The man was identified as Christopher Shadowens, 55, of Waterloo. He was transported to a nearby hospital and released a short time later.

Columbia police then arrested Shadowens for DUI, and he was transported to the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo after being unable to post bond.

I-255 eastbound was restricted to one lane at the J.B. Bridge into Illinois through the afternoon and evening as the Missouri Department of Transportation closed two lanes to repair a bridge joint. This resulted in a large traffic jam that lasted through the evening hours.