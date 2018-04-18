 DUI arrest on I-255 in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

DUI arrest on I-255 in Columbia

By on April 18, 2018 at 10:42 am

A Waterloo man was arrested for DUI following a Tuesday night incident on I-255 in Columbia.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., Columbia police received multiple reports of a man lying on the ground along I-255 eastbound near mile marker 5. A Monroe County EMS ambulance was returning from a St. Louis hospital and stopped to assist, police said.

When Columbia officers arrived on scene, they observed a 2016 Volkswagen car nearby.  The man was identified as Christopher Shadowens, 55, of Waterloo. He was transported to a nearby hospital and released a short time later.

Columbia police then arrested Shadowens for DUI, and he was transported to the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo after being unable to post bond.

I-255 eastbound was restricted to one lane at the J.B. Bridge into Illinois through the afternoon and evening as the Missouri Department of Transportation closed two lanes to repair a bridge joint. This resulted in a large traffic jam that lasted through the evening hours.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.