Dry conditions create fire danger Friday

Columbia Fire Department was called at 2 p.m. Friday to assist Prairie du Pont Fire Department with extinguishing a structure fire at 1511 State Street in East Carondelet. Prairie du Pont requested CFD bring a tanker truck and pumper to provide additional water and power to fight the blaze.

CFD in turn requested Waterloo Fire Department send a pumper to standby at the Columbia fire house.

Initial reports are that the fire started as a controlled burn that spread to a nearby structure.

Low humidity combined with dry vegetation and wind gusts created dangerous heightened fire conditions Friday.

As temperatures climbed into the low 70s Friday afternoon, Monroe County EMA director Ryan Weber to urge residents to use extreme caution, or preferably to avoid entirely, burning as long as conditions persist.

Prairie du Rocher firefighters were dispatched about 1 p.m. Friday to a large brush fire resulting from a controlled burn that got out of control in the area of 2200 G Road.

Smoke could be seen in downtown Waterloo and as far south as Sparta during the afternoon, the result of a prescribed controlled burn off Bluff Road south of Fults being conducted at the Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve under the direction of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

