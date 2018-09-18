Drugs stolen in Millstadt Pharmacy burglary

Police continue to investigate an early morning burglary that occurred Sept. 6 at Millstadt Pharmacy, 120 W. Washington Street.

At 4:40 a.m., a Millstadt police officer conducting a routine business check at Millstadt Pharmacy observed forced entry to the back of the business.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the alarm had been tampered with, although an audible alarm sounded for a short time.

A significant amount of narcotics were stolen from the business, police said.

Police are viewing video surveillance, although it appears a suspect entered the business shortly after 3:30 a.m. The surveillance also shows two suspects near the business about 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 476-7250.