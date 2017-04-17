Drugs, cash and guns seized in East Carondelet

Acting on an anonymous tip, an East Carondelet man was charged with multiple felonies after a large amount of cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms were seized from his home.

Last Wednesday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Drug Tactical Unit visited a residence in the 2100 block of Short Street in East Carondelet after receiving a report that a subject residing there had been taking frequent trips to Colorado to purchase cannabis, cannabis products and controlled substances.

The illegal drugs were being transported to Illinois and sold in the metro-east, the tipster told police.

“Drug Tactical Unit investigators were met with an overwhelming smell of cannabis as the homeowner opened the door,” Lt. Kurt Eversman, supervisor of the Drug Tactical Unit, stated in a press release.

After receiving permission to enter the residence, investigators entered and observed cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and unknown capsules lying in plain view. Investigators then secured the residence and applied for a search warrant for the residence.

The homeowner, identified as Bobby M. McCutcheon, 47, and a 15-year-old female were removed from the residence to avoid destruction of evidence.

The following items were recovered after police executed the search warrant: 13 shotguns and rifles, nine handguns, cases of ammunition, cannabis packaged for sale, cannabis wax, psilocybin mushrooms and U.S. currency.

On Thursday, McCutcheon was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (between 30 and 500 grams), possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and two counts of armed violence, which is a Class X felony.

Bond was set at $100,000.

St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson applauded the efforts of the Drug Tactical Unit to get these guns off the streets and wished to remind citizens they can anonymously contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Drug Tip Hotline at 1-800-640-DIME.

In 2017, the Drug Tactical Unit has already seized 43 guns during investigations.