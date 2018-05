Driver sustains medical emergency in Columbia

By Republic-Times on May 22, 2018 at 1:24 pm

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday to what was reported as a single vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Veterans Parkway.

Police said a 40-year-old Carbondale man experienced a medical emergency and his 2004 Jeep went into the center median. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening medical condition.