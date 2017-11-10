 Driver charged with pointing gun at motorist - Republic-Times | News

Driver charged with pointing gun at motorist

By on November 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

A Mascoutah man is facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that occurred earlier this month in Columbia.

Columbia police responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 to the intersection of Admiral Parkway (Route 3) and Valmeyer Road after a female motorist reported to police dispatch that a gold BMW was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and the male driver inside allegedly pointed a handgun in her direction.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle at that time, so an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network message was released seeking assistance from neighboring police agencies.

Columbia police said that Dustin T. Graves, 24, of Mascoutah, was arrested last Wednesday in O’Fallon following an investigation and transported to the Columbia Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond and was released with a pending court date.


