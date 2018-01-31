Dr. Richard E. Joost, Ph.D. | Obituary

Dr. Richard E. Joost, Ph.D., 60, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2018, in Rockwood.

He was born Jan. 31, 1957, in Chester, son of the late Elmer A. and Ruth M. Joost (nee Harmsen).

He married the former Julie A. Presswood on Jan. 7, 1978, at First Baptist Church, Sparta; she survives him.

Dr. Joost was the director of research and supply for United Soybean Board, Chesterfield, Mo. He attended Hope Christian Church, Columbia. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Richard Joost will always be known as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was an esteemed alumnus of Eastern Illinois University, B.S.; Southern Illinois University, M.S.; and University of Georgia, Ph.D.

He was a man of God and faith. His love will be felt for as long as his memory endures.

Richard is survived by his wife, Julie A. Joost of Waterloo; children Caleb (DeLaina) Joost of Imperial, Mo., and Rachel Joost of Belleville; grandson Logan Joost; sisters Kathy (Jerry) Mortenson of St. Charles, Mo., and Mary (Lanny) Yocom of Hartselle, Ala.; mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Wilma Presswood; and many family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 3, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia, Rev. Darrell Jones officiating.

The preferred form of remembrance are donations to the Randolph County fire and sheriff’s departments; or Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals.