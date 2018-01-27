Downed utility pole across Route 3

Emergency personnel responded about 2:25 a.m. Sunday for the report of a utility pole down with wires across Route 3 just north of Hanover Road between Waterloo and Columbia.

Multiple vehicles had struck the downed pole, with one 35-year-old female complaining of whiplash. She was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital.

All lanes of Route 3 were closed for multiple hours as crews worked to clear the roadway. Ameren was dispatched to the scene, with police and fire personnel conducting traffic control.

The roadway was back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Sunday.