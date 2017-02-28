Dorris “Dory” Nixon | Obituary

Dorris “Dory” Nixon, 83, of Waterloo, formally of Cahokia, died Feb. 23, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 14, 1933, in Willisville, daughter of the late Everett and Mary Nixon (nee Hirte).

He was married Pauline Nixon (nee Pyron) for 60 years; she survives him.

Dory retired from General Motors, St. Louis. He was a member of UAW 25; was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War; attended Maplewood Park Baptist Church in Cahokia. He was also a lifetime member of Caseyville Moose Lodge 4; a member of American Legion Post 485 of Dupo; a member of Forty and Eight Voiture Locale 926; and he coached many teams in the Cahokia Khoury League.

“Dory knew a thing or two about how to be a great husband and father. He was sharp and strong and never missed a family moment, including his grandson’s wedding and his own 60th anniversary party, all in the last year. Our family is not sure just how we will live without our Dory, but we are so blessed with great memories of our dearest husband, father, grandfather and friend. We take comfort in knowing he is sitting on the beach in heaven, talking about baseball and hoping to catch up with Stan Musial.”

Surviving are his wife; children Bruce (Connie) Nixon of Lenexa, Kan., and Dottie (Jim) Park of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren Jennifer, James (Katie), Brendon and Claire; and sister Emma Davis of Vianna. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Miles and Paul Nixon; sister Barbara Luedeman; mother-in-law Opal Pyron.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 27-28, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Rev. Dr. John Dawson officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 1972 Inner Belt Business Center Dr. St. Louis, MO, 63114.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.