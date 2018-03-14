Dorothy Harres | Obituary

Dorothy Harres, 91, of Columbia, died March 11, 2018, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Columbia, daughter of the late Otto J. and Naomi V. Schneider (nee McFarland).

She married Harold Harres Aug. 10, 1947, in Columbia. He preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2016, after 69 years of marriage.

Dorothy grew up in Columbia and was known by her friends as “Dinx,” a nickname her dad, Otto, also had. As a child she lived above present-day Joe Boccardi’s on Main Street. After she married her only true love, Harold, they moved to the country next to Harold’s parents, Herman and Mathilda.

Dorothy adapted well to country life, and was an excellent seamstress and homemaker, and she loved to cook and bake for her growing family. It’s difficult to imagine how many trips she traveled up Bluff Road, making sure all four of her children made it to the multitude of activities they were involved in. She eventually started working at Luhr Bros. as a secretary and worked there until she retired.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Dorothy was an avid golfer, was on the Ladies Golf League for many years at the Waterloo Country Club, and enjoyed traveling with Harold and their friends on golf trips. She was also a member of the Ladies Home and Community Extension.

Above all she cherished her family and loved being with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, and took great joy in attending their many activities. She rarely missed their basketball and baseball games, and dance and singing recitals.

Surviving are her sons Mike (Debbie) Harres of Millstadt, and Joel (Linda) Harres of Columbia; daughter Lisa (Glenn) Stumpf of Columbia; grandchildren, Matthew (Aggie) Harres, Kristin (Owen) Bass, Sarah (Ken) Lehrmann, Nathan (Laura) Harres, Jordan (Amanda) Harres, Hannah (Tucker Jensen) Harres, Melissa (Ryan) Maupin, Scott (Kelly) Harres, Stephanie Harres, Jake (Kasey) Stumpf and Jessie (Morgan) Stump; and 19 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Steven James Harres; daughter Karen Harres in infancy; and brother Robert Schneider.

Visitation and funeral services were March 14, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, or Monroe County Association for Home and Community Education.