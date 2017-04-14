Donovan McBride | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School track team member Donovan McBride. The sophomore wheelchair racer posted a personal record time of 1:08.59 in the GO! St. Louis half marathon last weekend.

Last spring, McBride placed first in the 800 meter wheelchair division race at the IHSA state meet and is a state record holder in the event. He also competed in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races last year at state, placing second in each.

McBride just received a Challenged Athletes Foundation grant in the amount of $1,500 to compete in this year’s National Junior Disability Championships.