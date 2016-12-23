Donna J. Lieb | Obituary

Donna J. Lieb (nee Foss), 89, of Waterloo, died Dec. 21, 2016, in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Council Bluff, Iowa, daughter of the late Arthur C. and Eva Nova Foss (nee Letner).

Donna was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and former cook at Waterloo High School.

She is survived by her children Barbara (William) Rumler, Norma (Howard) Shive, Marlene Lieb, Charles Lieb, Kathie (David) Naumann, Nancy (Dennis) Rodenberg, and Russell (Bonita) Lieb; grandchildren Celeste Rumler, Lindsay (Jeremy) Moore, Aaron Shive, Ellen (Erik) Brandt, Amy (Bryan) Trollop, Jeff Naumann, Alex Naumann, Brent Naumann, Clint (Deanna) Rodenberg, Quinn Rodenberg, and Crystal (Drew) Wynn; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Lieb: parents, brother William Foss; and sister Roberta Nelson.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Dec 26, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association or Immanuel Lutheran Church.