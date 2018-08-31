Donavan Bieber | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times
Donavan Bieber
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Donavan Bieber.
The junior running back carried the ball 22 times for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday’s season-opening 36-35 win at Mascoutah.
He scored on runs of 73 and 17 yards in the third quarter to lift the Eagles, who host rival Waterloo this Friday night. (Alan Dooley photo)
