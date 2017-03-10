 Donald S. Moeller | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

By on March 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

Donald S. Moeller

Donald S.  Moeller, 76, of Waterloo, died March 9, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born June 11, 1940, in Chester, son of the late Sigmund A. and Alvina C. Moeller (nee Spengel).

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Gateway Two-Cylinder Club.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette Moeller (nee Wall); grandchildren Alec Dylan Trout and Michael Redden Trout; son-in-law Barry A. Trout; brother William Sr. (Mary Helen) Moeller; brother-in-law Delbert L. (Janice) Wall; and step-brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kristine L. Trout.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. March 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 17, at the church, Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church Youth Group.


