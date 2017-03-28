Donald Lee Wilson | Obituary

Donald Lee Wilson, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Corning, Ark., died March 26, 2017 at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

He was born in Arkansas on June 22, 1935, son of the late Sanford and Nancy Wilson, nee Keller. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ray on Feb. 24, 1962 in St. Louis; she survives.

Donald was a retired dockhand for a trucking company.

In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were one son, Danny Wilson, and his brother, Thomas Wilson.

In addition to his wife, surviving are children Judy Davis, Rebecca (Norm) Thompson and Donna (Lynn) Williams, all of Waterloo, and Dwayne (Stacy) Wilson of Valmeyer; grandchildren Jordan Wilson, Collin Wilson, Billy (Kim) Williams, Megan (Andrew) Williams, Jennifer (David) Midkiff, Jared Davis, Danielle Wilson, Daria Wilson, Paige Bangle, Quentin Bangle, Hannah Gideon, Odin Gideon, Mallory Thompson and Isaac Thompson; six great-grandchildren, Scott Williams, Trent Williams, Hunter Williams, Maverick Midkiff, Zeke Midkiff and Tripp Midkiff; plus nieces, nephews and many friends.

A luncheon will be held Saturday, April 1, at noon at First Baptist Church in Corning, Ark.

Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.