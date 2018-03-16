Donald L. Gleiber | Obituary

Donald L. Gleiber, 87, of Waterloo, died peacefully March 14, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born March 26, 1930, in East St. Louis, son of the lateWalter A. and Goldie L. Gleiber(nee Fults).

Donald was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, where he served on the Consistory.

He was also a member of the Waterloo Rotary Club, First National Bank of Waterloo Board of Directors, Monroe County Electric Co-operative Board of Directors, and Kaskaskia Post Authority Regional Board. He as a past resident and director of Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association, former trustee of Waterloo Rural Fire Protection District, member of the Waterloo Municipal Band for more than 25 years, and member of Columbia Sister Cities Board of Directors.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He, along with his father-in-law, Henry Moffitt, owned and operated Moffitt Oil Company.

He is survived by his daughter Donna (John) Dinkelaker; grandsons Jared (Kristin) Dinkelaker, Jacob Dinkelaker, and Tyler Dinkelaker; great-grandson Henry Dinkelaker; special friend Joanne Goeddel; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy E. Gleiber (nee Moffitt), and his parents.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. March 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. March 17, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 17, at the church, Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Rotary Club.