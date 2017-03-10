Domestic battery arrest in Columbia

An East St. Louis man is facing charges of domestic battery and attempting to elude police following an early morning incident in Columbia on Thursday.

Police said Cornell Wren, 30, was involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman in the 600 block of Bridgeview Drive about 4 a.m. Thursday. He sped off in maroon Saturn and was seen by a responding officer traveling north on Old State Route 3 out of Columbia. The officer continued to pursue Wren’s vehicle onto I-255 for a brief period before halting due to high speeds.

Illinois State Police broadcast an alert for area police agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, and Wren was pulled over by a Washington Park office a short time later, Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

A Columbia police officer took Wren into custody in Washington Park and placed under arrest on the charges of domestic battery, interference with the reporting of domestic violence, speeding and attempted fleeing/eluding of police.