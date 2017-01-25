‘Dogs enter rivalry game on winning streak

The Bulldogs are on a nice little winning streak entering Thursday’s game against cross-town rival Gibault.

Bolstered by a scoring milestone, the Waterloo girls basketball team improved to 10-9 on the season with wins over New Athens last Tuesday, Valmeyer on Saturday and Mascoutah on Monday.

The Bulldogs outscored New Athens 27-15 in the second half en route to a 47-35 victory. Kat Finnerty led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds and fellow senior Taylor Augustine added 16 points.

“My players have been playing hard lately and putting forth the effort on the defensive end of the floor,” Waterloo head coach Matt Lucash said.

Augustine was the star of the day Saturday in Valmeyer. She drilled a three-pointer to record her 1,000th career point at WHS and ended with 17 points in a 39-30 win. She was 3-for-7 from three-point range during the game and is the second-leading scorer all-time for WHS girls basketball behind Jennifer Conway.

Augustine, who is averaging 11.4 points per game this season, also scored 17 points in Monday’s win at home over Mascoutah. She was honored for her 1,000-point milestone prior to the game.

The Bulldogs won, 70-35. Charley Gregson added 13 points and 10 rebounds; Finnerty added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“I don’t know if we have ever scored 70 points since I have been the coach, but I had players that were making shots,” Lucash said. “Charley Gregson rebounded the ball well and ended up scoring a career high. I’ve been real happy with her effort this season.”

Waterloo plays at Gibault on Thursday…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 25 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.