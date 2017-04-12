‘Dogs down Dupo; Eagles drop first game

Three local high school softball teams are off to winning starts, while two others are just fighting to stay afloat entering the Easter holiday.

In a battle of two solid teams, Waterloo edged defending Class 2A state runner-up Dupo on

Friday, 7-5. The Bulldogs have now won four straight games.

Waterloo (6-2) held off a furious seventh-inning rally from the Tigers to emerge victorious. Taylor Kaufmann hit a key two-run home run for the ‘Dogs, with Erica Schaab adding two hits and two stolen bases.

Lindsay Merritt struck out 11 in the complete game pitching effort.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo trounced Cahokia, 18-0. Taylor Downen went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. Miranda Brown and Ashley Reeder also homered in the win.

Brown is hitting .421 to lead the ‘Dogs, followed by Jessica Baggett at .391 and Downen at .385 with 14 RBIs.

Merritt is 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Waterloo played undefeated Highland on Tuesday and will be at Triad (8-4) on Wednesday before hosting Gibault on Thursday.

For Dupo, Megan Brown went 3-for-3 with a home run and Taylor Esmon added a homer and three RBIs in the loss at Waterloo. Skylure Barlow and MyKenzie Kloess added two hits each for the Tigers…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the April 12 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.