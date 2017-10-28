Doerr’s header gives Hawks sectional title

Gibault used its head once again for some late-game playoff magic Friday night.

Locked in a back-and-forth scoreless battle with Triad on a cold and windy night in Columbia, a header from Logan Doerr gave Gibault a 1-0 lead with just 6:40 to go. Johnny Adams put the icing on the cake with a goal in the game’s final minute to give the Hawks a 2-0 victory and a sectional title.

Aaron Grohmann’s header with less than two minutes remaining gave the Hawks a thrilling 1-0 win over Carbondale in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Gibault and Triad played pretty evenly for most of Friday’s match, with both teams having opportunities to score. The Hawks appeared to apply more offensive pressure as the second half wore on.

“Tactically, we knew how each other was trying to attack and defend,” Gibualt first-year head coach Darryn Haudrich said. “It was just a matter of who could outlast the other one.”

Haudrich praised Doerr for his tenacity on the offensive end to give Gibault the edge on this night.

“Logan’s been a gritty player for us all year,” Haudrich said. “I think he doesn’t get enough credit because his stats don’t always show up. He does the dirty work, the stuff behind the scenes, and usually sets up the play. He doesn’t necessarily always show up in the headlines, so this is a good night for him.”

In its first year at the Class 2A level, Gibault has now won regional and sectional titles after placing third at state last year in Class 1A. The Hawks will go for a supersectional crown and a berth in the Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday night when they take on Chatham Glenwood in Springfield at 5:30 p.m.

“We’ll do our homework on them and prepare for the match ahead,” Haudrich said.

A win on Tuesday would mark the fifth straight year a Monroe County school has played in a state soccer tournament, with Gibault representing three of those appearances.