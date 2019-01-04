Diego | Pet of the Week

Hello there! Do you need a new best friend ? One that will stick by you through thick and thin? That’s me!

I’m Diego, a loving two-year-old Shepherd mix. I enjoy playing with my toys and with my siblings — human and dog. I can be the excitement you need but can also be the lazy Sunday type.

I know the basic commands and am housebroken. I’m still learning to walk on a lead but great with a nose loop.

Do you want to be my mommy and daddy?

Come meet Diego at the Helping Strays shelter. Call 618-939-7389 for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.