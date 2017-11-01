Dentist scarred, not broken by Vietnam

When veterans returned home from the Vietnam War, few experienced a warm welcome, a hearty handshake, a compassionate hug, or any kind of acknowledgement of the horrors they faced.

Many veterans’ accounts in fact described hearts filled with malice and profanity-laced interactions with the people for whom they fought. Not to mention, the tragedies of Vietnam bred survivor’s guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Those of us who were shot at ­— there’s no way you can go through that stuff and not have issues,” said 74-year-old Dr. Eric Berla, a Vietnam veteran and dentist with a practice in Waterloo.

These circumstances led many returning soldiers to feel as though their longing to return home was never satisfied. In the past several decades, Americans have made attempts to reconcile this.

Veterans who served in Vietnam now receive a long overdue “Welcome home” from those who understand the disparities they once faced during their homecoming. However, one national artist chose to address Vietnam veterans’ discomfort with a bit more creativity.

Steve Maloney, a California-based artist, completed a restoration project in 2015 of the Huey 174 med-evac helicopter Berla and his unit flew for transporting supplies, field personnel and wounded or dead soldiers.

Maloney’s project — “Take Me Home Huey” — involved turning the junked aircraft into a sculpture with spray paint and decals to help veterans overcome their PTSD.

The story behind the sculpture and the veterans in Berla’s unit who survived the war, are featured in the new TV documentary by the same name. “Take Me Home Huey” will air on PBS at 10 p.m. Nov. 7 and 1 a.m. Nov. 10.

Additionally, the film will be screened at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Nine Network studio, 3655 Olive Street in St. Louis, during an event presenting an exhibit of artifacts and art. A panel discussion will follow the viewing opportunity.

“I liked the movie a lot. I think it’s well done,” Berla said about the upcoming documentary.

This new film comes on the heels of the recently aired documentary by Ken Burns, which drew rave reviews.

“By the time I saw the movie, I knew much of it. I researched it extensively,” he said. “But, yeah I thought it was great. He’s an amazing storyteller.”

Berla, who lives in University City, Mo., and commutes to his office at 303 E. Fourth Street in Waterloo, said he knows too well the pain that comes from fighting the Vietcong

