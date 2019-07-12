Demi | Pet of the Week

Demi is a pretty girl who is full of energy. She loves people, car rides, and playing with balls. She is treat motivated and knows how to sit, stay, and come. Demi prefers to play with males but is in training to help accept other dogs. She is also in training to walk better on a leash and overcoming leash reactivity. Demi is a strong girl and would benefit from a strong and assertive handler who will continue her training. Demi would do best with older children and a fenced in yard. Watch Demi play fetch in the play yard.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.