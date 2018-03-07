Delano T.  Buettner | Obituary

Delano Theodor Buettner, 84, of Waterloo, died peacefully at his home March 4, 2018.

He was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Wartburg, son of John W. and Capitola Buettner (nee Hoffsteder).

Del enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1951 and was honorably discharged in February 1954. He took part in the atom bomb test at Yucca Flats in 1952 before being dispatched to Korea. Injured in the war, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

After his military service Del graduated from Missouri Chiropractic College in 1960. He was then employed on the management team at AT&T (Lucent Technologies), retiring in 1992.

In his free time, he loved traveling, planting trees, and working at the farm.

Del was a long-time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg, where he served on many committees, including being a trustee and usher for many years.

Del is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Van Damme); three children, Deborah (Francisco) Rosales, Mark (Procesa) Buettner, and John (Teresa) Buettner; five grandchildren, Dee, Jerry, Alyssa, Josh, Sherry (Doug) Haines; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Zona (Bob) Hogrebe.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 13 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. March 8, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church designated for planting trees.