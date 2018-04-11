 Deck fire in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Deck fire in Waterloo

By on April 13, 2018 at 12:14 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after midnight Friday to a deck on fire at 611 S. Market Street. The fire was reported to have been contained within a few minutes.

{CAPTION}


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.