Debra A. Horne | Obituary

Debra A. Horne (nee Obptande), 61, of Prairie du Rocher, died April 17, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Debra Ann Obptande on Nov. 27, 1956, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Robert and Marcelline Obptande (nee Walker).

Debbie grew up in Prairie du Rocher and graduated from Red Bud High School. She married the love of her life, David Horne, on May 31, 1975, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.

Debbie and Dave lived in Katy, Texas; and Decatur, Bement, Hammond and Red Bud. After the Flood of ’93, they moved from Valmeyer to Debbie’s hometown of Prairie du Rocher.

Debbie enjoyed gardening, sewing, antiquing, swimming, historical reenacting and playing with her boxer, Bela. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy, though.

She was a loving mother to her son, Mason, and her daughter, Megan. Many of their childhood friends considered her a second mom.

She loved watching her son play baseball and her daughter, softball. In recent years, she continued this tradition by attending her grandsons’ baseball and karate events.

Debbie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and served as secretary-treasurer of Les Coureurs des Bois de Fort de Chartres.

She worked as the office manager for various construction companies. She was also an entrepreneur, having owned and operated three small businesses including Long Chat de Queue, the concession at Fort de Chartres State Historic Site.

She is survived by her husband, David Horne; children Mason (Staci) Horne and Megan Horne; grandchildren Ryan Horne and Tyler Horne; sisters Lynn (Jim) Jackson, Angie (Scott) Burkhardt, Judy McCormick, and Pam Rippelmeyer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in infancy.

A memorial visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. April 28, at the church, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.