Deborah Jean Dougherty | Obituary

Deborah Jean Dougherty, 63, of Red Bud, formerly of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, died at 2:10 a.m., June 3, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Sept. 11, 1943, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Bernard and Nina Jean Dougherty (nee McCaffery).

Deb spent most of adult life living in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. She worked for Magnetek from 1972 until 2006. She then went to work in the human resources department at Craftsmen Industries in 2007 until her retirement in 2016.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

Deb was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan. She played softball for 45 years.

Deb’s pride and joy was her daughter, Ashley (Andy) Kreher of Red Bud; along with her two grandchildren, Peyton and Bentley Kreher. She is also survived by her three sisters, Paula (Richard) Kaltenbronn of Belleville, Judy Vorce of St. Charles, Mo., and Kathy Williams (Scott Black) of Swansea; her nieces and nephews, Heather and Nicholas Kaltenbronn, and Ryan Miller and Remi Williams; along with many cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother Brian Dougherty.

Visitation was June 6, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A memorial Mass was celebrated June 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Garden of Memory, Belleville.

Friends and family wishing to honor Deb’s memory may make a contribution to the education fund for her grandchildren, Peyton and Bentley, who were the love of her life. Donations can be made to First Bank, 1411 South Main, Red Bud, IL 62278 with “Peyton & Bentley Kreher” written in the memo line.