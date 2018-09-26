Death Notices | 9/26/2018

James R. ‘Buck’ Buckeridge

James R. “Buck” Buckeridge, 75, of Columbia, died Sept. 19, 2018, in Columbia.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sept. 23, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Graveside services will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Martha Diane O’Dell

Martha Diane O’Dell (nee Shelton), 72, of Waterloo, died Sept. 22, 2018, in New Athens.

Visitation and funeral services were Sept. 25-26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Edwards officiating.

Interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.