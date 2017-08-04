Death Notices | 8/9/2017

Jack L. Harres

Jack L. Harres, 60, of Columbia, died July 31, 2017.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation, with Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.

Cremation will follow services.

Dorothy F. Jaenke

Dorothy F. Jaenke (nee Kopp), 93, of Waterloo, died Aug. 3, 2017.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 5, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at the church, Pastor James Watson officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Jason Michael Range

Jason Michael Range, 44, of St. Louis, died Aug. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Aug. 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.