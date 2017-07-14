Death Notices | 7/19/2017

Melvin Louis Juelfs Melvin Louis Juelfs, 70, of Red Bud, died July 12, 2017. Visitation at 4-8 p.m. July 15, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 1-2 p.m. July 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Prairie. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. July 26, at the church, Rev. Scott Hojnacki officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Prairie.

