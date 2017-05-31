Death Notices | 6/7/2017

Richard K. Hoffmann Richard K. Hoffmann, 90, of Fults, died May 31, 2017, in Red Bud. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 1, and 10-11 a.m. June 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. June 2, at the funeral home, Pastor Nancy Spier-Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo

