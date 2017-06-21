Death Notices | 6/28/2017

Richard Hollis Denning

Richard Hollis Denning, 48, of Millstadt, died June 15, 2017.

Visitation was June 18, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, and June 19, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.

A Mass of Christian Burial was June 19, at the church, Monsignor Marvin Volk officiating.

Interment followed at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville.

Thomas Watkins Powell

Thomas Watkins Powell, 81, of Waterloo, died June 4, 2017.

Visitation and a memorial service were June 15, at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, Rev. Terry Delaney officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Vernon J. Williams

Vernon J. Williams, 64, of Red Bud, died June 10, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

According to his wishes, he was cremated and interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.