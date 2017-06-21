Death Notices | 6/21/2017

Roy A. Taake

Roy A. Taake, 92, of Columbia, died June 18, 2017, in Columbia.

Visitation was June 21, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services were June 21, at the funeral home, Rev. Fred Wehrenberg officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Edna B. Rabbermann

Edna B. Rabbermann (nee Nobbe), 90, of Waterloo, died June 13, 2017, in Red Bud, IL.

Visitation and funeral services were June 15, at the Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.