Death Notices | 6/14/2017

Laurine M. Schroeder
Laurine Mary Schroeder, 94, died June 9, 2017, in St. Louis.
Visitation was June 12-13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
A funeral Mass was celebrated June 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.
Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

Virginia Hamilton
Virginia Hamilton (nee Fischer), 99, of Florissant, Mo., died June 9, 2017, in Florissant, Mo.
A graveside service was June 12, at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.

Jennifer Dawn Briesacher
Jennifer Dawn “Jen” Briesacher (nee Caveny), 34, of Edwardsville, died June 9, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. June 14, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville.
A funeral Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. June 15, at the church, the Most Reverend Kevin Vann, Bishop of Orange County, Calif., presiding; the Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, Pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church preaching; and Deacon Sean Caveny, Jen’s uncle, assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Briesacher Children’s Education Fund via a GoFundMe page set up for their benefit: https://dm2.gofund.me/briesacher-family-childcare-fund.


