By Republic-Times on May 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

Elizabeth Bode

Elizabeth Bode, 88, of Waterloo, died April 23, 2017.

A celebration of life will be from 5:30-7 p.m. May 17, at Oak Hill in the Activity Center.

Please come and share your favorite memories of Elizabeth.

June J. Craig

June J. Craig, 89, of Waterloo, died April 25, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation and funeral services were May 1, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.