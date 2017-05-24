Death Notices | 5/31/2017

Gordon W. Osterhage Gordon W. Osterhage, 72, of Jefferson City, Mo., died May 23, 2017, in Shiloh. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-11 a.m. May 27, at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. May 27, at the church, Pastor Rob Erickson officiating. Interment will follow at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar, New Hanover.

