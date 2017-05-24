 Death Notices | 5/24/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Bonnie S. Fohrell
Bonnie S.  Fohrell (nee Burton), 75, of Waterloo, died May 20, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation and funeral services were May 22-23, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Alvin E. Gruber
Alvin E. Gruber, 82, of Waterloo, died May 18, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation was May 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and May 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Funeral services were May 22, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Viola Caroline Arras Wetzel
Viola Caroline Arras Wetzel died May 17, 2017.
Visitation and funeral services were May 20, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Bob Goddard officiating.
Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Esther V.  Meyer
Esther V.  Meyer (nee Bean), 95, of Sunrise Beach, died May 17, 2017, in Versailles, Mo.
A graveside service was May 19, at Waterloo City Cemetery, Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.


