Death Notices | 5/10/2017

By Republic-Times on May 10, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Patricia A. Barbeau

Patricia A. Barbeau (nee Offermann), 62, of Waterloo, died May 4, 2017, in St. Louis.

A memorial visitation was May 9, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Norma Elizabeth Sopp

Norma Elizabeth Sopp, 102, of St. Louis, died April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation was May 5 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Funeral services were May 6, at Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo, Pastor Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Gemelia “Joyce” Hale

Gemelia “Joyce” Hale, 70, of Columbia, died April 30, 2017, in Columbia.

Private family services will be held at a later date.