Death Notices | 5/16/2018

Mary A. Russell

Mark A. Russell, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died May 14, 2018, in Waterloo.

According to her wishes, Mary donated her remains to the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

There will be no public services.

Marilyn Grace Harres

Marilyn Grace Harres (nee Siegler), 82, died May 14, 2018.

Private graveside services will be held at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.