Death Notices | 5/16/2018
By Republic-Times
on May 15, 2018 at 5:31 pm
Mary A. Russell
Mark A. Russell, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died May 14, 2018, in Waterloo.
According to her wishes, Mary donated her remains to the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.
There will be no public services.
Marilyn Grace Harres
Marilyn Grace Harres (nee Siegler), 82, died May 14, 2018.
Private graveside services will be held at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.