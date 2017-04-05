Death Notices | 4/5/2017

Ralph D. Baumer

Ralph David Baumer, 67, died April 3, 2017, in Edwardsville.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. April 7, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. April 8, at the funeral home, Pastor Kris Avise-Rouse officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

John J. Falkner

John J. Falkner, 49, of Fults, died April 1, 2017, in St. Louis.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Herbert Christian Stemler

Herbert Christian Stemler, 90, of Millstadt, died April 1, 2017.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 5, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. April 6, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Raymond Kenneth Edwards

Raymond Kenneth Edwards, 83, of Red Bud, died March 31, 2017, in Red Bud.

Mary M. Reyling

Mary M. Reyling (nee Reis), 90, of Belleville, died March 28, 2017, in Freeburg.

Visitation and a funeral Mass were March 31 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, Father Kenneth York officiating.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.