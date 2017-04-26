 Death Notices | 4/26/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Ronald Lee Elledge Sr.
Ronald Lee Elledge Sr., 69, of Waterloo, died April 20, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation and funeral services were April 24, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Jim McConnell officiating.
Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

John R. Graves
John R. Graves, 77, of Waterloo, died April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
A memorialization and celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. April 27, at New Beginnings Church of God, Waterloo, Rev. Ernest Graves officiating.

Eric O. Pflasterer
Eric O. Pflasterer, 76, of Columbia, died April 22, 2017, in Columbia.
Visitation and funeral services were April 25-26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor David Riebeling officiating.
Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.


