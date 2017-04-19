Death Notices | 4/19/2017

Hellen G. Overall

Hellen G. Overall (nee Payne), 69, of Columbia, died April 15, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation was April 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A graveside service was April 19, at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Peter Michael Sotak

Peter Michael Sotak, 67, of Columbia, died April 12, 2017, in St. Louis, MO.

Peter’s remains were to be cremated.

A memorialization and celebration of Peter’s life will be from 1-4 p.m. April 22, at Sand Bank School, Columbia.

Walter Earl Leutzinger

Walter Earl Leutzinger, 84, of New Athens, formerly of Waterloo, and Festus, Mo., died April 10, 2017, in New Athens.

Visitation was April 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian burial was April 17, at the church, Father Carl Scherer officiating.

Interment followed Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Mabel M. Sondag-Offermann

Mabel M. Sondag-Offermann (nee Frierdich), 86, of Columbia, died April 17, 2017, in Columbia.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 20, and 11 a.m. to noon April 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at noon April 21, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date.