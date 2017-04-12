Death Notices | 4/12/2017

Pearl A. Halleran

Pearl A. Halleran, 90, of Columbia, died April 8, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon April 13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at noon April 13, at the funeral home, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Dannie A. Pigg

Dannie A. Pigg, 73, of Fults, died April 7, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation was April 10, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and April 11, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

Funeral services were April 11, at the church, Pastor Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment followed at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Renault.

Joseph D. “Papa Joe” Callis, Sr.

Joseph D. “Papa Joe” Callis, Sr., 83, of Columbia, died April 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation was April 9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services were April 10, at First Baptist Church of Columbia, Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

John N. Roland Jr.

John N. Roland Jr., 74, of Valmeyer, died April 5, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation and funeral services were April 7-8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

Ruth Price

Ruth Price (nee Enteman), 82, of Waterloo, formerly of East Carondelet, died April 6, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were April 11-12, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, Rev. Matthew Friz officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Rose M. Franke

Rose Marie Franke (nee Schreyer), 86, of Columbia, died April 6, 2017, in Columbia.

Private graveside services were held at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Johnnie M. Ital

Johnnie M. Ital (nee Pate), 93, of Harrisburg, died April 10, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. April 13, at the funeral home, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.