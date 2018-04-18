Death Notices | 4/18/2018

David Lee Chandler
David Lee Chandler, 76, of Dupo, died April 5, 2018, in Dupo.
Visitation and a memorial service were April 12, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.
Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Louise V. Hulsey
Louise V. Hulsey (nee Schmidt), 96, of Dupo, died April 6, 2018, in Dupo.
Visitation was April 10, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.
A graveside service was April 11, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.
Philip Luther Cooper
Philip Luther Cooper, 62, of Cadet, Mo., died April 9, 2018, in Festus, Mo.
Visitation was April 17, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.
Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
James N. Bangert
James N. Bangert, 93, of Millstadt, died April 10, 2018.
Visitation was April 13-14, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.
Funeral services were April 14, at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Weber officiating.
Interment followed at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.