Death Notices | 4/11/2018

By Republic-Times on April 11, 2018 at 9:45 am

Judith A. Sims-Krell

Judith A. Sims-Krell, 79, of Columbia, formerly of Garden City, Mo., died March 29, 2018.

Visitation and a celebration of life were April 7, at Dickey Funeral Home, Garden City, Mo.

Harold C. Stemler

Harold C. Stemler, 93, of Columbia, died April 3, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation was April 8, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral Mass was celebrated April 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

Joan Rehmer

Joan Rehmer (nee Huggins), 88, of St. Louis, died April 3, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation and a celebration of life were April 6, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were April 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troupe officiating.