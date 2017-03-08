Death Notices | 3/8/2017

Harold A. Klotz

Harold A. Klotz, 96, of East Carondelet, died March 4, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

Visitation was March 7, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services were March 8, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Kristofer Avise-Rouse officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Janice A. Labuda

Janice A. Labuda (nee Settlemoir), 73, of Hartford, Wisc., died March 5, 2017, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 10, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., March 11, at the funeral home, Rev. William Groennert officiating.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Gregory A. Harbaugh

Gregory Aloysius Harbaugh, 92, of Prairie du Rocher, died Feb. 23, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation was Feb. 26-27, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher, Reverend Monsignor Daniel J. Jurek and Reverend Monsignor Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

Charles Edwin “Chuck” Knollman Jr.

Charles E. “Chuck” Knollman, Jr., 86, of Dupo, died Feb. 27, 2017, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.

Visitation was March 3, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, and March 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass was celebrated March 4, at the church, Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

Jean L. Illert

Jean L. Illert (nee Schneider), 84 of Dupo, died March 2, 2017, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were March 7, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, Rev. Matt Friz officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Twila Dolores Catherine Hankammer

Twila Dolores Catherine Hankammer (nee Mueller), 83, of Freeburg, formerly of Columbia, died March 3, 2017, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were March 7-8, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

Gene A. Nolte

Gene A. Nolte, 78, of East Carondelet, died Feb. 26, 2017, in Belleville.

All services were private.

Abbie Haudrich

Abbie Haudrich, 24, of Millstadt, died March 5, 2017.

Visitation is 3-9 p.m. March 9, at St. James Parish Center, Millstadt, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 10, at St. James Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. March 10, at the church.