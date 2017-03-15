Death Notices | 3/15/2017

Kenneth J. Schneider

Kenneth J. Schneider, 95, of Columbia, died March7, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation and funeral services were March 12 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Allyn Walker officiating.

Interment followed at St. Johns United Church of Christ Cemetery, Valmeyer.

Virginia A. “Ginny” Sweet

Virginia A. “Ginny” Sweet (nee Kessler), 71, of Waterloo, died March 13, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 17, and 8-9:30 a.m. March 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 18, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Clyde Grogan officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date.

Walter Frank Frierdich

Walter Frank Frierdich, 92, of Millstadt, died March 7, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation was March 12, at Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt, and March 13, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.

A funeral Mass was celebrated March 13, at the church, Monsignor Marvin Volk and Monsignor Ken Schaefer officiating.

Interment followed at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

Thomas Shevlin

Thomas Shevlin, 67, of Lebanon, Tenn., died March 5, 2017, in Lebanon, Tenn.

A memorial visitation is noon to 12:30 p.m. March 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. March 18.

Udell P. Koblitz

Udell P. Koblitz, 96, of Columbia, formerly of Dupo, died March 12, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were March 15, at Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo, Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment followed at Zion Bohnemeier Cemetery, Sugarloaf Township.